The Delhi and District Cricket Association on Monday appointed a three-member Cricket Advisory Committee for the 2019-20 domestic season.

The committee will comprise of former players Robin Singh Jr, Parwinder Awana and Sumit Narwal.

“We are happy to announce the constitution of the Cricket Advisory Committee for the domestic season 2019-20,” DDCA Director of Cricket, Sanjay Bharadwaj said in a statement.

As per the terms, the panel will be responsible for picking up various selection committees as well as the coaching staff of teams representing DDCA in domestic cricket.

This comes after the mass exodus at the crisis-ridden DDCA as president Rajat Sharma, CEO Ravikant Chopra, former players Yashpal Sharma and Sunil Valson, forming the Cricket the Advisory Committee, had resigned from their posts in November.

Sharma’s nearly 20-month tenure was a tumultuous one with his public differences with general secretary Vinod Tihara, who enjoys a fair amount of support base in the organisation.

Tihara won the DDCA elections contesting for Sharma’s group but had a fallout with the president within a few weeks on various cricket and administration-related issues. It included allegations that Tihara tried to control recruitment process in the DDCA without following protocol.

Tihara was then suspended by the executive committee on disciplinary grounds which he subsequently challenged in the Delhi High Court.

