Aizawl FC and Chennai City FC shared the spoils following a 1-1 draw in the I-League in Aizawl on Tuesday.

Aizawl FC, despite having only 42 percent of ball possession, looked more threatening for most of the match although they couldn’t find the winning goal.

For Aizawl FC, William Lalnunfela scored in the ninth minute before Chennai City FC skipper Roberto Eslava restored parity from the penalty spot in the 40th minute.

The first half started with Chennai City FC looking the more fluent of the teams in the initial minutes.

Aizawl FC took a little time but they were soon in their groove. The first major chance was created by Aizawl captain Alfred Jaryan who ran through the Chennai City defence and with an inch-perfect through ball released William Lalnunfela, who didn’t make any mistake in putting the Reds in front inside first 10 minutes.

In the 18th minute, Chennai got a free-kick outside the Aizawl box on the left and Katsumi delivered immaculately to his teammate but to Chennai’s dismay, the header didn’t find the target.

Chennai’s relentless attacks were on and Ajith Kumar, after receiving a pass from Eslava, launched a long shot in the 35th minute, which narrowly missed the target.

Mohun Bagan president Gitanath Ganguly dead

Mohun Bagan president and retired justice Gitanath Ganguly died on Tuesday afternoon following a cardiac arrest, club sources said.

An eminent lawyer, Ganguly, 83, suffered a leg injury when his car was rammed from behind by another vehicle in an accident earlier this month.

Ganguly had to be operated upon but he could not recover fully.

“In the morning, he developed chest pain and breathed his last while being rushed to the hospital,” a club official said.

Ganguly took over as the club president after the Swapan Sadhan Bose-led panel swept the elections in November last year.

A close aide of Bose, Ganguly was associated with the Mariners for a long time and was the club’s legal consultant when Anjan Mitra was the general secretary.

Meanwhile, Pannalal Chatterjee, who has attended 10 World Cups with his wife, died on Tuesday morning aged 86.

A retired Kolkata Port Trust clerk, Pannalal and his wife Chaitali began their love affair of visiting the World Cup since Spain 1982.

“Indian Football will miss Pannalal Chatterjee, one of the most ardent football fans across India. Rest in peace,” tweeted I-League.

Delhi Football president Shaji Prabhakaran wrote, “My sincere condolences to family and friends of Mr. Pannalal Chatterjee. His passion and love for the beautiful game is inspiring and touching. He will always stay in my memory.