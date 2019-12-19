Defending Champion GM Aravindh Chithambaram of Tamil Nadu defeated GM Sandipan Chanda of West Bengal on the top board to move into sole lead with 8.5 points after the penultimate round of the National Senior Chess Championship in Majitar (Sikkim) on Wednesday.

Close behind Aravindh is in-form International Master Akash G (TN) with 8 points.

Further half a point behind at 7.5 points were GMs Vaibhav Suri, Sandipan Chanda, Visakh N R, Himanshu Sharma along with IMs Ravi Teja S, Shyaamnikhil P and Konguvel Ponnuswamy.

In the crucial top board, Aravindh went for an all out attack and succeeded in putting it across Sandipan in a Sicilian game that lasted 48 moves.

Earlier, Maharashtra girl Rutuja Bakshi achieved a Woman International Master Norm scoring 6 points from ten rounds.

On way to her WIM Norm Bakshi (Elo 2075) had defeated International Master Dinesh Sharma.

Crucial final round pairings that will impact the title-fight pit IM Shyaamnikhil against GM Aravindh Chithambaram on the top board, while GM Himanshu Sharma faces IM Akash G on the second board.