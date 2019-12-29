The Delhi and District Cricket Association on Sunday formed a four-member disciplinary committee to investigate the incident involving two Under-23 players who were called back for allegedly misbehaving with a woman in a hotel before a domestic match.

The incident reportedly happened at a Kolkata hotel, a day before the Delhi U-23 team’s CK Nayudu Trophy match against Bengal.

The committee will be headed by Shiv Nandan Sharma, a former Superintendent of Customs and Central Excise, and will also comprise Alok Mittal, Apurv Jain and Sudhir Aggarwal.

“The decision to form the committee was taken at the AGM today,” DDCA’s senior official Ravi Jain told PTI.

The two players in question are Kuldeep Yadav and Lakshay Thareja, who were on Friday sent home for their alleged misconduct.

Batsman Thareja has, in fact, played a List A match for Delhi and scored a half-century while pacer Kuldeep was set to replace Ishant Sharma in Delhi’s next Ranji game against Punjab.

The unsavoury incident prompted DDCA to immediately send its director Sanjay Bhardwaj to Kolkata for damage control.