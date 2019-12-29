Vijayveer Sidhu of Chandigarh claimed the individual gold medal in the men’s 25m standard pistol event of the National Shooting Championship in Bhopal on Sunday.

Vijayveer shot 580 to win the top prize and he was followed by Gurpreet Singh (578) and Udhayveer Sidhu (574).

Vijayveer (580) also stood atop the podium in the junior section ahead of Udhayveer (574) and Harsh Gupta (572). He combined with Udhayveer and Unish Holinder (1699) to win the team gold in junior.

The Army Marksman Unit’s team of Gurpreet, Neeraj Kumar and Gurmeet bagged the team gold medal in senior 25m standard pistol with a score of 1707 ahead of Chandigarh’s Vijayveer, Udhayveer, Holinder Kumar (1693) and Haryana’s Adarsh Singh, Mandeep Singh and Anish (1689).

In the men’s 50m pistol event, Sib Kumar Ghosh of Border Security Force won the gold while former World Championship silver medallist Jitu Rai was part of the team that won gold on the day.

