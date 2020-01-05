Putting up an all-round show, Karnataka defeated Mumbai by five wickets in their Elite Group B Ranji Trophy game in Mumbai on Sunday, inside two-and-half days.

This was Mumbai’s second consecutive loss at home, following their defeat against Railways.

It was also Karnataka’s fourth outright win against Mumbai since the 2013-‘14 season.

Chasing 126 for an outright win, Karnataka openers R Samarth (34) and Devdutt Padikkal (50) gave the team a solid start and the visitors were racing towards the target as they were 77/0 at lunch.

Samarth was batting on 27, while Paddikal was the more aggressive one, being unbeaten on 50.

However, post-lunch spinner Shashank Attarde (4/52) pegged back the visitors by taking two wickets.

He trapped Padikkal in front of the wicket and then dismissed Abhishek Reddy (4) as Karnataka were 84/2. It became 91/3 as Shams Mulani cleaned up Samarth.

Debutant Rohan Kadam (21) and skipper Karun Nair (10) brought the side on the cusp of a win when Attarde removed Kadam.

Karnataka needed eight more runs. In the same over, Attarde sent back Nair.

However, Shreyas Gopal (5 not out) and BR Sharath (4 not out) took the side home without any further damage.

Earlier, resuming the day on 109/5, Attarde (10) joined overnight batsman Sarfaraz Khan (71 not out). The two added 25 runs for the sixth wicket.

Sarfaraz was playing a responsible knock as he kept on increasing Mumbai’s lead, but was falling short of partners.

Left-arm pacer Prateek Jain (4/11) grabbed all the wickets in the morning session as he ran through the Mumbai’s lower order.

Attarde’s resistance came to an end, after he edged a short-pitched ball in the slip cordon with Mumbai at 134/6.

From 134/6, Mumbai’s innings ended at 149/9.

It was already announced that Prithvi Shaw, who sustained a shoulder injury and was rushed to the National Cricket Academy on Saturday, would not bat in the second essay.

Jain gave a double blow to Mumbai in the 48th over, when he dismissed Tushar Deshpande (6) and Deepak Shetty (0). While Jain cleaned up Deshpande, he forced Shetty to nick.

Last man Royston Dias (0) lasted just six balls as he too was cleaned up by Jain. For Mumbai, apart from Sarfaraz, no other batsman stood tall.

Karnataka had bundled out Mumbai for 194 in the first innings and then taken a slender 24-run lead.

The 41-time domestic champions next play Tamil Nadu in Chennai from January 11.

Nair praised his bowlers for restricting Mumbai in the second innings and also said the target was gettable. He also praised Padikkal and Sharath for their knocks.

Mumbai captain Suryakumar Yadav said they failed as a unit. He also said that when he got out Shaw approached him to bat, but they did not take the risk, as he even could not lift his plate.

“When I saw him (Shaw) it was not that good. Even after me getting out, he came upto me and the manager, (saying) that I would love to bat. But we had a word with physio and the coach and it was not looking that good. We did not want to get it more severe. The physio had to take that call... when we he was having his lunch, he was not able to lift his plate,” said Yadav.

The Mumbai captain also praised Rahane for taking responsibility and opening the batting in the second innings.

Meanwhile in Vadodara, Baroda thrashed Railways by 99 runs.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 194 and 149/9 (Sarfaraz Khan 71 not out, Shams Mulani 31; Prateek Jain 4/11) lose by five wickets to Karnataka, 218 and 129/5 (Devdutt Padikkal 50, R Samarth 34; Shashank Attarde 4/52).

At Vadodara: Baroda 201 and 98 win by 99 runs against Railways 99 and 101 (Karn Sharma 38; L Meriwala 6/25, A Sheth 3/43).

Saket bowls sensation seven-wicket spell as Bihar beats Mizoram

Saket’s sensational spell

Medium pacer Abhijeet Saket produced a magical spell during which he dismissed seven batsmen without conceding a single run to fashion Bihar’s six-wicket win over Mizoram in a Ranji Trophy plate group match, in Patna on Sunday.

Saket eventually ended the match with his career-best figures of 7/12 as Bihar completed the win inside three days.

Mizoram opener C Lalrinsanga’s (0) first-over dismissal marked the beginning of Saket’s electrifying spell. Four Mizoram batsmen could not even open their account.

Taruwar Kohli soon followed suit with a first-ball duck in the the 24-year-old’s second over. Lalhruaizela (1), Lalhmangaiha (3) , Lalruatdika (0), Pratik Desai (0) and G Lalbiakvela (0) were Saket’s other victims.

Spinners Ashutosh Aman (2/30) and Shivam Sanjay Kumar (1/21) accounted for the remaining three Mizoram wickets.

Captain KB Pawan made a valiant 46 and was the top scorer for Mizoram while all other players cut a sorry figure.

Saket’s efforts helped Bihar bundle out Mizoram for 68 in their second innings, setting Bihar a 185 run target.

In reply, Bihar cruised to the target in 33.4 overs with opener Indrajit Kumar (98 not out) and Babul Kumar (61) hitting comfortable half centuries.

Earlier, Mizoram scored 378 in their first innings primarily on the back of opener Pratik Desai’s 192 while Bihar could only manage 262.

Brief scores: Mizoram 378 and 68 lose to Bihar 262 and 118/4.

Services thump Maharashtra

Medium-pacers Diwesh Pathania and Sachidanand Pandey took five wickets each as Services thrashed Maharashtra by an innings and 94 runs in a Ranji Trophy Group C match, in New Delhi on Sunday.

Resuming at their overnight score of 93 for five, Maharashtra’s second innings folded for just 147.

The visitors lost Naushad S Shaikh (41) for the addition of just one run when Pandey (5/56) induced an edge, taken by wicket-keeper Nakul Verma.

Opener Murtaza Trunkwala, who had retired hurt on Saturday returned to the crease but didn’t last long, falling to Pathania (5/49) for 9 after hitting two boundaries.

Vishant More, who was batting on 33 overnight, added only three runs to his score before being bowled by Pandey.

There was brief resistance from the lower-order but eventually Maharashtra were bundled out in 48.1 overs.

Number 11 batsman Manoj Ingale (14 not out) helped himself to two fours and a six before Pathania finished things off with the wicket of Mukesh Choudhary (14).

Services picked up their second win to add seven points to their kitty.

Services had scored 285 in their first innings after bundling out their rivals for 44 and then reduced the visitors to 93 for 5 in the second innings at stumps on day two on Saturday.

Brief Scores: Maharashtra: 44 and 147 in 48.1 overs (Naushad Shaikh 40; Diwesh Pathania 5/49, Sachidanand Pandey 5/56) beat Services: 285 all out in 95.2 overs (Ravi Chauhan 65, Arjun Sharma 47, Vikas Hathwala 47; Manoj Ingale 5/73, Anupam Sanklecha 2/78)

Nitish Rana stars for Delhi

Nitish Rana made a gritty 92 before pacers reduced Punjab to 44 for four in their second innings to put Delhi in a strong position on day three of their Ranji Trophy match in Mohali on Sunday.

Not many gave Delhi a chance against table leaders Punjab going into the match but the Dhruv Shorey-led squad has upped its game.

After Shorey’s 96 on day two, Rana (92 off 189) batted sensibly alongside Jonty Sidhu (41) to take Delhi past Punjab’s first innings score of 313.

Lalit Yadav (39) also made a crucial lower-order contribution as Delhi ended their first innings at 339.

After a spirited showing with the bat, pacers extended Delhi’s advantage, especially the young Simarjeet Singh who continues to impress in his second first-class season.

He removed Sanvir Singh (11) before removing the in-form Gurkeerat Singh Mann (15).

Opener Shubman Gill (4), who courted controversy in the first innings by arguing with the on-field umpire, failed for the second time in the game. The India batsman was dismissed by Subodh Bhati in the third over.

Punjab captain and first innings’ top-scorer Mandeep Singh was in the middle on 8 when stumps were drawn. Punjab lead by just 18 runs going into day four.

Brief Scores: Punjab 313 and 44/4 in 13 overs vs Delhi 339 all out in 115.5 overs (Shorey 96, Rana 92; Markande 3/77).