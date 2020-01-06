Plagued by injuries in 2019, opener Shikhar Dhawan is aiming for a fresh start in the new year and wants to become a “more impactful” batsman in his quest to help India lift the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Dhawan did not have a very good 2019 as he was in and out of the team because of injuries.

The left-handed opener was ruled out midway from last year’s ICC ODI World Cup after sustaining a thumb fracture. Injuries continued to haunt Dhawan as he missed the home T20 series against the West Indies in December after hurting his knee during a Ranji Trophy match.

“Last year I had lots of injuries but that’s part and parcel of our work. It’s a new year and I am looking forward for a new start and it’s gonna go a long way,” Dhawan told bccitv.

“This year I am looking forward to score lots of runs for the team and for myself and be a more impactful player, win matches for my team and win the World Cup,” he said, elaborating on his goal for 2020.

The ICC T20 World Cup will be hosted by Australia from October 18 to November 15 this year.

Asked how difficult it was for him to be in and out of the team, the 34-year-old dasher from Delhi said: “I am always positive, I always take things in a positive manner. Injuries are quite natural, so I just take it in my stride. I don’t make a fuss about it. I make sure that I always stay in a positive mindset and that helps things to heal very quickly.”

Dhawan, who is back in the Indian team for the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka, believes the ongoing rubber is a great opportunity for him to be back among runs.

“I am really looking forward to this series. It’s a good opportunity for me to come and express myself and score big runs,” he said. “I am always developing my game, developing new shots. I always make sure that I do my preparation well and come on the ground and enjoy myself.”

The first T20 of the series against Sri Lanka was washed out without a ball being bowled here on Sunday night. The second match will be held in Indore on Tuesday.