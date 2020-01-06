Jamshedpur FC have signed Spanish forward David Grande to strengthen their side for the remainder of the Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The 28-year Spanish striker currently plays for Unionistas CF in the Spanish third division, and has been in fine form in the ongoing season scoring nine goals from 18 matches.

The east-Indian side is aiming to make the playoffs.

After joining the Indian Super League side, the Spaniard said, “It’s a massive opportunity for me to play at such an important club in India. I have been given an objective by the head coach to help the team get into the top four and qualify for the play-offs. This is our priority and I hope to help the team get there.”

Jamshedpur FC coach Antonio Iriondo expressed his delight at the club singing in the striker.

“We evaluated our squad after the first half of our season and we have been struggling with injuries to some foreign players,” Iriondo said.

“Signing a player like David Grande helps us to add depth to the squad as well as more goals. He’s a mature and proven player with a good left foot, and we think he will combine with our attack line quite-well.