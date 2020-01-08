The national capital will host the Executive Committee meeting of the International Table Tennis Federation in New Delhi on Friday and Saturday.

This will be second time India will be hosting such a meeting. The previous EC meeting of the ITTF was held in New Delhi way back in 1987, when Table Tennis Federation of India hosted the World Championships.

The EC meeting, to be chaired by ITTF president Thomas Weikert, will discuss the development of table tennis in India, among other issues, a TTFI release said.

TTFI has evinced interest in hosting the 2024 World Championships (team events), besides seeking to organise a Platinum Championships in 2021. The bid for hosting the Worlds is yet to open.

The Executive Committee of the ITTF comprises, besides Weikert, deputy president Khalil Al-Mohannad, Secretary General Raul Calin, seven executive vice-presidents and CEO Steve Dainton.