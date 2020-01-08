Current national champion Delhi paddler Payas Jain and West Bengal’s Munmun Kundu emerged champions in the U-17 boys and girls singles respectively at the UTT 65th National School Games Table Tennis Championships, under the aegis of School Games Federation of India at Sama Indoor Sports Stadium in Vadodara on Wednesday.

While India No 3 Payas overcame West Bengal’s Aniket Sen Choudhury 12-10, 9-11, 12-10, 11-7 in a hard-fought final, Munmun outclassed top-seeded Delhi’s Vanshika Bhargava 11-7, 11-6, 11-4 in the one-sided girls title clash.

“I made some errors initially. He (Aniket) was also playing equally well. After the first set, which I overcame from 8-10 down, I decided to play aggressively and that helped me win the match,” Jain said after the match.

Two more gold medals of the individual events were added into Delhi’s medal tally after Shreyaans Goel and Tisha Kohli won their respective U-19 boys and girls matches. Top-seeded Goel beat Haryana’s Wesley Do Rosario 11-3, 11-8, 7-11, 11-7 in the boys’ final while Kohli completed a 11-6, 8-11, 11-9, 12-10 victory against Maharashtra’s Vidhi Shah.

Maharashtra’s team comprising Aditi Sinha, Tejal Kamble, Vidhi clinched U-19 girls team championships title with a 3-2 win over Delhi in the final.