The All India Chess Federation on Wednesday appointed former Kolkata High Court Chief Justice Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya to investigate the corruption allegations against Bengal Chess Association officials.

Grand Master Dibyendu Barua had accused BCA Secretary Atanu Lahiri of engaging in corruption and diverting funds meant for chess promotion to his company Global Chess.

The Sports Authority of India had also found that the fund utilization certificate furnished by Bengal Chess for the national sub-junior chess championship 2018 was forged.

The AICF has also filed an FIR in the case as per the decision taken in GB meeting and has also requested SAI to do a forensic check by a government agency on the alleged fund utilization certificate. “AICF’s move came following its General Body meeting held in Bhopal on December 28,” a release said.

“The AICF general body had taken a strong note of especially the second finding and a motion for a thorough probe in the matter was passed,” the release added. Barua had also accused Lahiri of banning several top players for criticising his handling of the chess affairs.