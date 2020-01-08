India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof reached the semi-finals of the Doha Open with a straight set win in Doha on Wednesday.

The third seed Indo-Dutch team knocked out the Swiss-American duo of Stan Wawrinka and Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4.

The winners next take on second seeds Henri Kontinen and Franko Skugor, who ousted the American team of Ken and Neal Skupski 6-7(2), 6-4, 13-11 in a tough quarter-final.

India’s Divij Sharan and his Kiwi partner Artem Sitak had lost the first round 6-7(4) 2-6 to French pair of Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin at the USD 1,465,260 hard court event in the run-up to the Australian Open.