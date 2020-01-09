Injured NorthEast United striker Asamoah Gyan is likely to be out for the remainder of the 2019-’20 Indian Super League season, club manager Robert Jarni confirmed on Wednesday.

The Croatian said the club was seeking replacements for Gyan in the ongoing transfer window as he is unlikely to return back in time before the season ends. “Gyan is injured. Unfortunately, he can’t play and I think, it’s finished for him. We are looking to bring in two new players,” Jarni said at the post-match press conference following his side’s 0-2 defeat to FC Goa.

The African striker last featured for NorthEast United during their 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters on December 28th.

NorthEast United, meanwhile, have been linked with former Arsenal forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas. Earlier during the season, the Highlanders also parted ways with foreigners Maximiliano Barreiro and midfielder Panagiotis Triadis.

NorthEast United are winless in their last six league matches and are currently eighth in the ISL standings.