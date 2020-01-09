India spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur on Thursday voiced their support to keep Test matches a five-day affair, saying reducing it to four will amount to “messing up” the fabric of the longest format.

Arthur, who has also coached South Africa, Australia and most recently Pakistan, joined his ICC Cricket Committee colleague Mahela Jayawardene in supporting five-day Tests.

“Look, five-day Test cricket is the way to go. Test cricket challenges you mentally, physically and technically and a lot of a time on the fifth day (a result comes). We just witnessed a very good Test match (England versus South Africa) that finished on day five,” Arthur said ahead of the third T20 between India and Sri Lanka in Pune.

“I know, we can talk about financial pressures and that type of stuff. I think the fabric of Test cricket should not be messed with. You want wickets deteriorating on day five, you want (situations) where there is lot of really good exciting draws,” Arthur added.

Kuldeep too feels the existing format should not be tinkered with.

“To be very honest, I would prefer five-day Test cricket. Test cricket is made for five days and I would not like to see any change in it. Something which is classic should be kept as it is,” he added.

The ICC Cricket Committee, led by Anil Kumble, will discuss the four-day Test proposal in the next round of the ICC meetings, to held in Dubai from March 27-31.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, India skipper Virat Kohli have also opposed the idea of four-day Tests.