Admitting that 2019 was a tough year for him, Indian left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Thursday said he has learnt from his mistakes and will try to plan better for the challenges this year.

In 2019, the 25-year-old Kuldeep’s India appearances were few and far apart and his stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League was also not his best.

“It (2019) was a tough one. I learned a lot of things and the biggest positive was getting to know that I could have planned things better,” Kuldeep told reporters on the eve of the third and final T20 against Sri Lanka in Pune.

“If I thought more and gave more time to myself, I could have performed better. In 2020, I will try to plan every game better and give myself more time, so I get more time to reflect on my game.

“You play a lot of matches but at the same time, you have to give yourself more time to plan for the next game. I want to be more mentally prepared this year,” the Chinaman elaborated.

So what will he do to get better?

“I will definitely take the help of video analysts and speak to the bowling coach (Bharat Arun) in the nets, where we can figure out the strengths and weaknesses of various batsmen,” he said.

“Now everyone knows how Kuldeep bowls he is a chinaman, who has wrong-uns, flippers. So, I have to bring changes in my bowling, which the batsmen cannot figure out,” he added.