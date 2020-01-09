The final round of Women’s League 2019-20 will kick off in Bengaluru on January 24, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Thursday.

The fourth edition of the tournament will see 12 teams from across the country fight it out for top honours in Indian women’s club football.

The teams that are set to participate in the final round has made it to Bengaluru after a rigorous set of zonal qualifiers which were held on a pan India basis.

Teams from Manipur, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal, Punjab, Karnataka, and the Rest of India zones have earned a ticket to the final round.

The 12 teams have been divided into two groups of six teams with each playing the other once in the group. The top two teams from each group will proceed to the semi-final.

The tournament will start with Kryphsa FC of Manipur taking on Kickstart FC of Karnataka.

The final of the tournament is slated to be held on February 13.