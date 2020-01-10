Two struggling sides are up against each other as Hyderabad FC pit their wits against Chennaiyin FC in a Indian Super League clash at the GMC Balayogi Athletic stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

Hyderabad are at the bottom of the table with five points from 11 matches and are in dire need of a win. Chennaiyin, placed a spot above Hyderabad with nine points from 10 games, are equally desperate for the three points on offer.

The home side has had a forgettable debut season in the ISL so far. They have just one win to their name and have the worst defensive record in the league, having shipped in 26 goals already. They are also yet to keep a clean sheet. They are coming off a poor outing against Kerala Blasters which they lost 1-5. It was also the second time Hyderabad conceded five goals in a match this season.

Hyderabad lost to Chennaiyin 2-1 away from home earlier this season, but head coach Phil Brown is confident of an improved show in the reverse leg at home.

“The only thing positive is our home performance. Our home performance is not that bad. We got tremendous support. I think we rewarded them with some good performances. I think the next three home games will rest the situation where we will be,” said Brown.

Brown has not been helped by injuries to his key players throughout the season with the latest being central defender Rafael Lopez who had to be stretchered off against Kerala.

Chennaiyin, on the other hand, need a win to ensure their slim hopes of getting a top-four spot is not extinguished.

“I think it is a very important game for both teams. When I look at Hyderabad, I think they have been very unlucky. In some games, they have played some very good football, but they had a little bit of bad luck. We certainly know that they are a far better team than their league position they lie,” said Chennaiyin head coach Owen Coyle