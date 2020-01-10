Torino beat Genoa 5-3 on penalties to reach the Italian Cup quarter-finals on Thursday after both sides were tied 1-1 after extra-time.

Andrea Favilli put Genoa ahead after 14 minutes against their Serie A rivals in Turin but Lorenzo De Silvestri pulled the hosts level on 23 minutes.

Genoa keeper Andrei Radu denied an Andrea Belotti header in the second half with the Torino captain also missing a chance for the winner in injury time.

Torino played the final 15 minutes of extra time a man down after midfielder Souahilo Meite was sent off for a second yellow card.

The game went to a shoot-out with Torino keeper Salvatore Sirigu saving Ivan Radovanovic’s effort, with Alex Berenguer slotting in the winning penalty.

Five-time winners Torino, who last won the trophy in 1993, will meet either AC Milan or SPAL in the quarter-finals.

Holders Lazio open their title defence against Serie B side Cremonese on Tuesday.