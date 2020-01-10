The fifth season of the Premier Badminton League will now be played in only three venues after the organisers were forced to shift the last leg of matches including the semi-finals and finals from Bengaluru to Hyderabad due to unavailability of the venue.

The 2020 edition of the PBL was to be played in 21 days across four different cities starting on January 20. Bengaluru was scheduled to host the last leg from February 5 to 9.

However, in a series of tweets on Thursday night, Bengaluru Raptors made it clear that due to the unavailability of the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, it will not be able to host the scheduled matches.

“The last leg of Premier Badminton League (PBL) season 5, which was scheduled from February 5-9, has been shifted from Bengaluru to Hyderabad due to unavailability of the stadium,” the organisers said in a media release.

The matches will now be played in Hyderabad, which will also host the penultimate leg from January 29 to February 4.

“Hyderabad was supposed to host the matches from January 29 to February 4 as per the original schedule. Now 15 matches including three double headers will be hosted by Hyderabad as per the updated schedule which will start from January 29.

“The semi-finals and finals will also be hosted in Hyderabad. The other two venues for the season 5 are Chennai (January 20-24) and Lucknow (Jan 25-28),” the release added.

After the first leg in Chennai, the league will move to Lucknow on January 25, and then to Hyderabad on January 29.