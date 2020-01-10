Ridhima Dilawari won the opening event of the 2020 Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour in a dramatic manner at the Poona Club Golf Course on Friday.

Ridhima, winner of five titles in 2019, and amateur Pranavi Urs were engaged in a tense tussle as they came down the final stretch in the third and final round.

Ridhima led for a good part of the day only to lose the lead towards the end before Pranavi made a crippling triple bogey on 18th to drop to second.

Ridhima (74) finished one-under 215, while Pranavi (73) was even par 216.

Amandeep Drall (77) was third, as Diksha Dagar (72) was Tied-fourth with Vani Kapoor (74).

Afshan Fatima (75), Saaniya Sharma (74) and Jyotsana Singh (74) were sixth, seventh and eighth respectively. Siddhi Kapoor (74) and Sonam Chugh (75) completed the Top ten.

Thee second leg of the tour will be held at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club in Mumbai from January 15.

Indian men in the hunt

India’s SSP Chawrasia shot a brilliant seven-under 63 to climb up to tied second position after day two at the Hong Kong Open golf tournament here on Friday.

Chawrasia, who was even par for the first day, is now seven-under but two behind 2017 champion Australia’s Wade Ormsby (66), who is nine-under for 36 holes at the Par-70 Hong Kong Golf Club.

As Chawrasia lit up the Hong Kong Golf Club with five birdies in his last nine holes, another Indian Shiv Kapur rode on the back of a fine run of three birdies in last five holes for a card of 66 that saw him move up to tied-third at six-under.

Australia’s Travis Smyth (68) is tied for third alongside Kapur and the Thai duo of Gunn Charoenkul and Jazz Janewattananond with a total of 134.

The weekend cut was set at one-over with 70 players progressing into the final two rounds.

Other Indians making the cut included Ajeeteesh Sandhu (70), who at three-under is tied-19th, while Rashid Khan (69) is tied-24 at two-under.

Aman Raj (68) and S Chikkarangappa (69) are at tied-34th, while Jyoti Randhawa (71) and Rahil Gangjee (69) are placed tied-42nd and will also play the weekend rounds.

Missing the cut were Chiragh Kumar (70-72), Khalin Joshi (70-73), Jeev Milkha Singh (70-74) and Viraj Madappa (72-73).