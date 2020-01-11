India’s Al Muthaiah caused a flutter, pulling off a win over defending champion Levan Pantsulaia of Georgia in the second round of the 18th Delhi International Grandmasters Chess tournament here on Friday.

Playing with white pieces, the Indian International Master crashed through the defences of Pantsulaia in 45 moves to record a memorable win.

Muthaiah took advantage as Pantsulaia struggled in the middle game and never really recovered. Winning a rook for a knight, the Indian ensured he didn’t make any further errors and won the game in style.

Grandmaster Karthikeyan Murali, the highest-rated Indian in the field, was held to a draw by Denis Eraschenko of Russia. The second highest rated Indian Abhijeet Gupta, however, played a fine game to beat Neelash Saha.

Indian player Utkal Ranjan Sahoo also came up with a good effort to hold Alexey Goganov of Russia on a day when top seed Farrukh Amonatov of Tajikistan was also forced to split points with Abdialik Abdisalimov of Uzbekistan.

Local lad Aaryan Varshney impressed in a draw with black pieces against Grand Master Adam Tukhaev of Ukraine.

The 10-round ‘A’ category event of the tournament carries prize money of Rs 39 lakh.