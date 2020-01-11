India’s Virat Kohli on Friday achieved another rare milestone when he became the quickest to reach 11,000 international runs as a captain during the third and final T20 International against Sri Lanka here.

Needing just one run to reach the milestone, the right-hander took a single off Lakshan Sandakan to get to the feat.

The Indian captain needed a total of 169 matches and scored the runs at an average of 66.81 and hit 41 centuries.

Kohli, thus, became the sixth international captain to reach the feat and the second Indian after Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Kohli is followed by Ricky Ponting, Graeme Smith, Dhoni, Allan Border and Stephen Fleming.

The Indian skipper, who came to bat lower down the order in the third T20 international against Sri Lanka was run out while going for a second run but that did not affect India’s chances of winning the match and the series.