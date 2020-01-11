Indian Super League franchise Hyderabad FC and head coach Phil Brown have agreed to part ways, the club announced on Saturday. Brown was appointed as the first head coach of the club at the start of the season.

“We at the club would like to sincerely thank Phil for his efforts since joining Hyderabad FC. We have had some challenging times in the inaugural season and Phil led the team admirably. All of us at the club would like to wish Phil the very best in his future endeavors,” said Varun Tripuraneni, co-owner of Hyderabad FC.

Brown took charge of Hyderabad FC after undergoing a short stint with the now-defunct FC Pune City midway during the 2018-’19 season. The Englishman led the Stallions to a respectable seventh-place finish after they were struggling at the bottom.

However, the former Hull City manager failed to provide the same results after the club announced change of ownership in the summer. Hyderabad FC are languishing at the bottom of the 10-team table with just one win, two draws and as many as nine defeats in 12 matches.