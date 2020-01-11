Anirban Lahiri birdied the final hole of his second round but still missed the cut by one shot at the Sony Open in Honolulu.

The Indian star, who shot two-over 72 on the first day, ended with an even 70 for a two-over total as the cut fell at one-over on Friday evening. The cut fell at one-over 141 and 66 players made it. Brendan Steele and Cameron Davis shot 66 each to share the lead at the top.

Lahiri had a disappointing start as he incurred a penalty, missed a eight-foot par and took a double bogey on Par-3 11th. He dropped another shot on 13th when he went into the rough.

On the second nine, he birdied the third but missed a 12-footer for another birdie on fifth. He missed a 13 footer for par on seventh and despite a birdie on ninth he came up short.

Davis is ranked 310 and Steele is 403rd. Davis, 24, who like Lahiri needed to retain his card via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, shot 68-66 to take a share of the lead with Steele, a three-time Tour winner and 12 years older than Davis.

Steele has fallen from being inside the top 50 in the world just two years ago. A week after battling it out in a play-off for the title at Sentry Tournament of Champions Justin Thomas (71) and Patrick Reed (74) missed the cut as both finished at three-over. Also missing out was the defending champion Matt Kuchar missed the halfway cut.

After some great ball-striking on the first day for a 65, Colin Morikawa carded three bogeys in his second round of 70.

Steele totalled six birdies and an eagle, closing his round with five birdies and a double bogey in his final six holes. Davis made five birdies, including two in his last two holes. Rory Sabbatini joined the 5-under group thanks to an incredible second shot into the 18th green. From 232 yards, Sabbatini hit it to 21 inches to set up the tap-in eagle. There were nine players tied for third.

Rashid third, Chawrasia seventh in Hong Kong

Rashid Khan rocketed to the third place with a card of seven under 63 as three Indians were inside top ten at the end of third round of the Hong Kong Open. SSP Chawrasia dropped a bogey on the 18th to slip to tied-seventh at eight-under total, carding seven under 63. Shiv Kapur lapsed on the front nine with three bogeys in his 69 and was tied-ninth at seven-under.

Rashid is four shots behind leader, Wade Ormsby (66). Australia’s Ormsby remained as the player to catch after he signed for a four-under-par 66 to head into the final round. S Chikkarangappa (69) was tied-39th while Rahil Gangjee (69) and Ajeeteesh Sandhu (72) were tied-45th.

Aman Raj (72) was tied-57th and Jyoti Randhawa was disqualified for turning in a wrong scorecard. Thailand’s Gunn Charoeenkul (65) was second while Rashid, Terry Pilkadaris (64), Taewoo Kim (66) and Jazz Janewattananond (67) were Tied-third.

The man in form and on fire on Saturday was Rashid. He had eight birdies against just one bogey. He birdied third, fifth and sixth and dropped a shot on ninth, but then strung together four birdies in a row from 10 and 13th, added another on 18th.

“I came to this week on Tuesday feeling sick as well. So I wasn’t expecting to be in contention. I got better now and I told myself that I have played the course before and I should try my best to play well. Luckily, I did and I’m scoring well,” Rashid said.

“It was the same thing for me the first two days too. I was hitting it really well and I hitting it close also but didn’t really hole any putts. Today, I hit the ball bad but still got a good result. I made a lot of birdies and I holed some really good putts.”

Chawrasia was finding it difficult to find fairways on Saturday and managed just six of the 14 as compared to 12 and 10 on the first two days. He needed 30 putts and had just three birdies against two bogeys.

Kapur found only six fairways and only 53 per cent greens in regulation but putted decently with just 27 putts for his 69.

