Evin Lewis smashed a dazzling century as West Indies defeated Ireland by five wickets on Sunday to complete a 3-0 sweep of the One-Day International series.

Lewis hit his third one-day ton off 96 balls with six boundaries and five huge sixes at the National Stadium in Grenada as West Indies reached their rain-revised target of 197 with 64 balls to spare.

The 28-year-old, left-handed Lewis had made an unbeaten 99 in the first game in Barbados which his team won by five wickets.

For Ireland, captain Andy Balbirnie top-scored with 71 in a total of 203 all out. West Indies leg-spinner Hayden Walsh took 4/36.

Brief scores:

Ireland 203 all out in 49.1 overs (A. Balbirnie 71; H. Walsh 4/36, O. Thomas 3/41) v West Indies 199/5 (D/L revised target of 197) (E. Lewis 102, N. Pooran 43 not out).