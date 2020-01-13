All-rounder Hardik Pandya took part in a practice session with the Indian team at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Pandya was pulled out of India A’s tour to New Zealand at the last minute as he is yet to recover fully from his back surgery.

The 26-year-old was first seen doing target practice of hitting the stumps along with skipper Virat Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Later, he bowled in the nets for a while under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Bharat Arun.

Pandya had undergone a back surgery in London and since then has been undergoing rehabilitation with his trainer Rajnikanth in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, despite being an optional practice, almost all members of the Indian team were seen at the training session. KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, who are in the reckoning from the spot of the second opener batted in the nets for an extended period.