Mumbai dismissed Tamil Nadu for 324 to secure a 164-run first-innings lead and three points on the fourth and final day of their Ranji Trophy Group B match in Chennai on Tuesday.

The visitors, who made 488 in the first innings riding on captain Aditya Tare’s 154, enforced the follow-on and the match was called off with Tamil Nadu at 48 for one in 22 overs at the tea break.

For Mumbai, left-arm spinner Shams Mulani (4/72) was the best bowler while pacers Tushar Deshpande and Royston Dias had two scalps each. The home team, which trailed by 239 runs overnight, continued to frustrate the Mumbai bowlers on a slow track as Ravichandran Ashwin (79) and R Sai Kishore (42) showed a lot of patience.

Ashwin had a stroke of luck too as Jay Bista, who took two very good catches on Monday, dropped him at leg-gully off Tushar Deshpande’s bowling. The lanky off-spinner, who was on 33, made the most of the drop and went on to play attractive shots and also hit two big sixes off the spinners.

Mumbai’s toil ended when Sai Kishore was dismissed against the run of play. The southpaw was run out after he charged for a single and Ashwin did not respond. The throw found Kishore short of his crease. Once the marathon eighth-wicket partnership, which yielded 105 runs, ended, Mumbai got the next two scalps rather easily.

While No 10 K Vignesh was leg-before to Mulani, Ashwin was bowled by the same bowler while going for a big heave. Armed with a first innings lead of 164 runs, Mumbai enforced follow-on.

Tamil Nadu lost the wicket of L Surya Prakash (18) before the match was called off. Mumbai took their tally to nine points from four matches while Tamil Nadu were languishing at the bottom with two points from five games.

Mumbai coach Vinayak Samant told reporters after the game that there was a need for ‘friendly’ wickets to keep days cricket alive. “488 is a very good score. Somehow the wicket is very slow. Anyway we got first innings lead. I am very happy,” he said.

Odisha pip Haryana by one wicket

Odisha tailenders Basant Mohanty and Pappu Roy held their nerves to snatch a thrilling one-wicket victory over hosts Haryana at Rohtak.

Needing 32 runs to win with three wickets in hand on the final day, overnight batsmen Rajesh Dhuper (32) and Rajesh Mohanty (21) left the task unfinished as they departed three runs shy of the target.

But Odisha’s No 11 batsman, Roy, handled the pressure quire well and slammed Ashish Hooda for the winning boundary, sealing their fourth win from five matches. Odisha (28 points) consolidate their position atop the group C standings. Medium pacer Suryakant Pradhan, who returned a career-best match-haul of 11/122, was adjudged the Player-of-the-match.

In the first innings, Pradhan’s six-wicket haul restricted the hosts for a paltry 90 all out, while his five-for in the second essay ensured Odisha got to chase a small target of 179. Pradhan also contributed with the bat (12 runs) amid Odisha’s middle-order collapse, chasing the paltry target.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai 488 (Aditya Tare 154, Shams Mulani 87, Shashank Attarde 58, Jay Bista 41; R Sai Kishore 4/125, R Ashwin 3/121) drew with Tamil Nadu 324 (R Ashwin 79, Kaushik Gandhi 60, Abhinav Mukund 58; Shams Mulani 4/72) and 48 for 1 in 22 overs.

At Rajkot: Saurashtra 581/7 declared (Cheteshwar Pujara 248, Sheldon Jackson 161, Perak Mankad 86; Pravin Dubey 2/80, J Suchith 2/129) drew with Karnataka 171 (R Samarth 63, Pravin Dubey 46*; J Unadkat 5/49, K Makwana 3/27) and 220/4 (R Samarth 74, Devdutt Padikkal 53 not out, RP Kadam 42; DA Jadeja 2/97).

At Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh 431 (Mohd Saif 123, Upendra Yadav 100, RK Singh 62, Almas Shaukat 48; Swapnil K Singh 3/47, Anureet Singh 2/77) drew with Baroda 230 (Aditya Waghmode 49, Vishnu Solanki 91, Saurabh Kumar 4/60) and 113/1 (K Devdhar 51*, V Solanki 58*).

At Delhi: Madhya Pradesh 124 (Rajat Patidar 38; Himanshu Sangwan 6/33) and 330/9 declared (Naman Ojha 118, Y Dubey 83; Pradeep Poojar 4/47, Amit Mishra 3/69) drew with Railways 244 (Dinesh Mor 45, Mrunal Devdhar 44; Kuldeep Sen 3/36, Mihir Hirwani 3/64) and 205/5 in 54 overs (Mrunal Devdhar 93; Avesh Khan 3/49).

In Rohtak: Haryana 90 and 248. Odisha 160 and 182/9 (Rajesh Dhuper 32, Govinda Poddar 30, Basant Mohanty 6*, Pappu Roy 4*; Ajit Chahal 7/80). Odisha won by one wicket.

In Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir 360 and 201/5 declared (Shubham Singh Pundir 102*, Parvez Rasool 45). Services 242 and 146 (Arjun Sharma 54; Rasool 3/23, Mohammed Mudhasir 3/45). Jammu and Kashmir won by 173 runs.

In Nagothane: Maharashtra 434 and 48/2 (Naushad Shaikh 26*). Jharkhand 170 and following-on 311 (Kumar Suraj 92, Saurabh Tiwary 87; Satyajeet Bachhav 4/124, Mukesh Choudhary 3/49). Maharashtra won by eight wickets.

In Guwahati: Chhattisgarh 318 and 252/5 (Harpreet Singh 102*, Sumit Ruikar 75). Assam 464/9 declared. Match drawn.

In Agartala: Uttarakhand 90 and 148/8 (Vijay Jethi 81*; Manisankar Murasingh 3/49). Tripura 279/5 declared. Match drawn.

