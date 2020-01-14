A group of students held protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens during the first ODI between India and Australia here on Tuesday.

Wearing white t-shirts, the students held banners that read ‘No CAA’, ‘No NPR’ and ‘NO NPC’. They, however, left before the end of Indian innings at the Wankhede Stadium.

They belonged to a group called Mumbai Against CAA.

“There were 26 persons in total and they were sitting in the Vijay Merchant Pavilion side. They themselves vacated the stadium as Indian wickets were falling in a heap,” Fawad Ahmad, who belongs to the group, said.

The social media was abuzz that people wearing black clothing were not allowed inside the stadium by security guards fearing protests, but a senior Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Apex Council official claimed that no such diktat was issued.

“There was no diktat about any colour, no posters of any sort were permitted inside the stadium as it was the instruction from the local police,” the MCA member said.

In the first game, India opener Shikhar Dhawan hit a half-century before Australia pulled things back to bowl India out for 255 before chasing down the total without losing a single wicket.