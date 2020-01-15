Australia gave India a 10-wicket hiding in the One-Day International series opener in Mumbai on Tuesday, exposing the home team’s middle-order frailty and putting to sword their rusty bowling lineup.

Anticipating dew in the evening session, Aaron Finch opted to field. India ended up with a below-par 255 on a decent batting surface after a middle-order failure.

Australia made short work of the target, racing to a resounding victory in 37.4 overs with David Warner (128 not out off 112) and Finch (110 not out off 114) smashing unbeaten centuries, making the Indian attack look rather ordinary. They simply ran away with chase, sharing 30 boundaries and five sixes between them.

The manner of India’s defeat, which came after dominating limited overs series wins against West Indies and Sri Lanka, has left the hosts with plenty to ponder ahead of the second game in Rajkot on Friday.

India made some unmissable changes in their batting combination with Virat Kohli pushing himself down to number four to accommodate specialist openers Shikhar Dhawan (74 off 91) and K L Rahul (47 off 61) in the playing eleven. But that move did not quite work out, with India collapsing from 134/1 in 27 overs to 255 in 49.1 overs. \

The run-chase was a walk in the park for the Aussies as the openers put together the highest ODI partnership by any team against India. The 10-wicket win was also the first of its kind for Australia over India in this format.

There was a sense of disbelief on Twitter over how the match panned out:

What’s more troubling—India getting dismissed for 255 inside 50 overs. Or India not picking a single wicket? I’m going with the latter. One-sided in the end. #IndvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 14, 2020

By the barest of margins... #INDvAUS — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) January 14, 2020

huge positive for india to keep smith runless #INDvAUS — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 14, 2020

Can’t forget the Aussie bowling attack which restricted India to the total they did. I love watching Starc and Cummins bowl. Cummins is a special cricketer and could be all time great. Also looks like a nice chap. #INDvAUS — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) January 14, 2020

What a dominating performance from Australia. Excellent performance from the bowling unit followed up by brilliant 100s from Warner and Finch. I am sure India will learn from this experience and bounce back strongly in Rajkot. #INDvsAUS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 14, 2020

Thank god I didn’t watch this innings #indvAus — Monica (@monicas004) January 14, 2020

Australia have been magnificent. With bat, and especially with ball. For India, a game to forget. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 14, 2020

Staggeringly powerful performance by Australia. India should be worried. Not just how to win the series from here, but how to prevent a rout — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 14, 2020

India just wasn't upto celebrating a wicket.#IndvAus — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) January 14, 2020

2020 is another World Cup year and we've started it with terrible ideas. — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) January 14, 2020

90s kid watching #INDvsAUS and recalling 90s era. pic.twitter.com/o5MrjKJpZ1 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 14, 2020