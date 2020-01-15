Openers David Warner and Aaron Finch struck dominant centuries in a record partnership to power Australia to a crushing 10-wicket win over India in the first One-Day International on Tuesday.
Warner blasted 128 while captain Finch made 110 as Australia chased down their target of 256 in just 37.4 overs in Mumbai to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Paceman Mitchell Starc also played a key part with three wickets that helped bowl out India for 255 in 49.1 overs after the tourists elected to field first in their first 50-over outing since last year’s World Cup.
Warner and Finch then put together an unbroken stand of 258, the highest partnership for any wicket in ODIs against India.
Here’s a look at all the big numbers from the game: