Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth was knocked out of the Indonesia Masters Super 500 tournament after suffering a first-round defeat to local favourite Shesar Hiren Rhustavito in Jakarta on Wednesday.

World No 12 Srikanth went down to Rhustavito 21-18, 12-21, 14-21 in a match that lasted one hour and three minutes.

This was Srikanth’s second consecutive opening-round defeat this season. He had also made a first-round exit from the Malaysia Masters last week.

In mixed doubles, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy went down in straight games to the South Korean combination of Ko Sung Hyun and Eom Hye Won 8-21 14-21.