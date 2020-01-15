Tvesa Malik and Ananya Datar shared the lead at the end of the first round of the second leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club on Wednesday.

Both shot an unimpressive one-over 71 at the Par-70 BPGC course. The pair is one shot ahead of the experienced Neha Tripathi (72) while Saaniya Sharma (73) is fourth.

Trimann Saluja and Siddhi Kapoor share the fifth place with cards of 74 each, while amateur Pranavi Urs, runner-up in Pune last week, had a disappointing front nine with a triple bogey and two bogeys as she carded 75 in the first round.

Pranavi, Shriya Vivek and Ishvari Prasanna are tied-seventh, while Afshan Fatima and Oviya Reddi are tied-10th with 76.

Lahiri eyes a turnaround

Anirban Lahiri returns to the American Express (a professional golf tournament in southern California on the PGA Tour) after a gap of two years as he tees up at the event, which uses three golf courses over the first three days.

Lahiri, who missed the cut at last week’s Sony Open by one shot, last played the event in 2017, when it was called the CareerBuilder Challenge.

Lahiri’s previous two starts at the event saw him finish T-28 in 2016 and T25 in 2017. Both times he shot 64 at the La Quinta course, which is considered one of the easiest on the Tour.

In the first round on Thursday, Lahiri goes out with Mark Hubbard and two other amateurs in California. Lahiri’s best at the Stadium course, considered the toughest of the three, has been 71 in both rounds in 2016.

In 2017 he shot 72 and 73 in his two rounds there.

Now in his fifth year on the PGA Tour, Lahiri has not had a great start to the 2019-20 season. He got his card back with T-7 (Nationwide Children’s Hospital Open) and T-5 (Albertsons Boise) in two starts of the Korn Ferry Final series and since then in seven starts he has made the cut only twice with T-45 at Sanderson Farms as his best.

A good finish will be very important as he also plays the Farmer’s Insurance next week.

The players tee off once each at The Stadium Course at PGA West (Par-72), Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West (Par-72) and La Quinta Country Club (Par-72).

The cut this week will come after 54 holes and the top 65 teams return to The Stadium Course for the final round.

With the absence of rough, wind and weather, low scores are the requirement this week.

Rashid leads India’s charge in Singapore

Rashid Khan, SSP Chawrasia and Shiv Kapur, who stayed in contention for the first three days last week in Hong Kong, will once again be in the thick of action at the SMBC Singapore Open which starts on Thursday.

Rashid, who finished tied-sixth, as Kapur and Chawrasia faded away in the final round, has now placed himself as the top ranked Indian golfer in a year when two Olympic places are up for grabs from India.

Rashid is the only Indian in the Top-200 of the world at 194th with Shubhankar Sharma (244th) and Shiv Kapur (281st) being the next two best.

Ajeetesh Sandhu, Rahil Gangjee, S Chikkarangappa, Khalin Joshi, Chiragh Kumar, Udayan Mane, Jeev Milkha Singh, Jyoti Randhawa, Viraj Madappa and Aman Raj are other Indians to compete in this event.

Randhawa (2000) and Jeev (2008) are former winners of the event.

Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond is ready to light up the stage again as he aims to become the second player in the history books of the Singapore Open to successfully defend his title.

It has been more than a decade since Australia’s Adam Scott retained the iconic Singapore Open title at the Serapong Course in Sentosa Golf Club in 2005 and 2006, which is also the Home of the Asian Tour.