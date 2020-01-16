Injury-plagued Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has undergone a sports hernia surgery in London and will begin his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy after returning to the country, the BCCI said on Thursday.

The Board, however, did not specify any timeline for his recovery.

“Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar travelled to London on 9th January and underwent a successful sports hernia surgery on 11th January. He was assisted by Team India physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar,” read a statement from Board Secretary Jay Shah.

“Bhuvneshwar will now return to India and commence his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru,” it added.

He was not named in the T20 squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand due to the injury.

The 29-year-old, who has played 21 Tests, 114 ODIs and 43 T20Is for India, missed the home ODI series against the West Indies days after returning to action against the same opposition in the T20 format.

Also, the BCCI said that Prithvi Shaw has left for New Zealand to join the India A team after completing his rehabilitation for a shoulder injury.

“Opening batsman Prithvi Shaw has completed his rehab at the NCA and has recovered from his left shoulder injury. He has been made available for selection for all formats of the game. Prithvi has left for New Zealand and will soon join India A,” the Board statement read.