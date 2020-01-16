The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the period from October 2019 to September 2020.

A total of 27 players have been divided into four Grades – A+, A, B, and C – with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah remaining the only players to get the highest grade contracts once again.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, though, has not been given a contract by the BCCI this time around.

Payment structure: Grade A+ Grade A Grade B Grade C Rs 7 Cr Rs 5 Cr Rs 3 Cr Rs 1 Cr

Annual Player Contracts

Grade A+ - Rs 7 crore Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Jasprit Bumrah

Grade A - Rs 5 crore Ravichandran Ashwin Ravindra Jadeja Bhuvneshwar Kumar Cheteshwar Pujara Ajinkya Rahane KL Rahul Shikhar Dhawan Mohammed Shami Ishant Sharma Kuldeep Yadav Rishabh Pant

Grade B - Rs 3 crore Wriddhiman Saha Umesh Yadav Yuzvendra Chahal Hardik Pandya Mayank Agarwal