Shubhankar Sharma grinded it out for most part of the day to finish with a one-under 71 in the first round of the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship at Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Sharma, who admitted he did not hit his iron shots very well, was at two-under through 14 holes, before a couple of missed putts from inside five feet gave him bogeys and a lot of grief. In between, there was a sweetener with a 25-foot birdie on the eighth, his 17th hole of the day.

Sharma, shot 71 and was at tied-49th alongside last week’s Hong Kong Open winner Wade Ormsby of Australia, Danny Willett and the 2017 and 2018 winner of Abu Dhabi Golf Championship, Tommy Fleetwood, and Patrick Cantlay of the US.

“It was a kind of a mediocre round, but still under par. I drove okay, but the irons were not that good. Also, I did not putt well, missed a few short ones, especially at the end. That’s never a good feeling. I am off in the morning tomorrow, so hopefully I will be fine,” Sharma said.

Chiragh best Indian at ninth in Singapore Open

Indian golfer Chiragh Kumar was impressive off the tee and he added some good putting on the back nine to bring home a card of three-under 68 in the first round of the Singapore Open on Thursday.

After being four-under through 14 holes, he ended with 68, his second best round on Asian Tour since August last year. Chiragh was the best placed at tied-ninth among the 13 Indians who teed off at the event co-sanctioned by Asian and Japan Tours.

Thailand’s 20-year-old Kosuke Hamamoto, playing the event for the first time, shot an opening six-under-par 65 to take the first round clubhouse lead. Among other Indians, Ajeetesh Sandhu (69) was tied-15th, while Aman Raj and Khalin Joshi shot one-under 70 each to be T-33. Rashid Khan and Udayan Mane were also one-under but had four and seven holes still to play.

Rahil Gangjee was even after 16, while SSP Chawrasia (72) was T-71 as was Shiv Kapur. Jyoti Randhawa and S Chikkarangappa carded three-over 74 each, Viraj Madappa shot five-over 76 and Jeev Milkha Singh struggled to eight-over 79.

A one-hour suspension in the afternoon due to thunderstorms meant 45 players were unable to complete the round.

Pranavi bounces back to get into three-way lead

Amateur Pranavi Urs bounced back from her first round 75 and early reverses to shoot one-under 69 in the second round of the second leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour in Mumbai on Thursday.

Pranavi, who was way down in the tied-seventh place after the first day, now shares the lead with overnight leaders Tvesa Malik and Ananya Datar, who shot three-over 73 each at the Par-70 Bombay Presidency Golf Club layout.

As Tvesa dropped two shots on the back nine and Ananya dropped one, Pranavi picked three in the first four holes of the back nine. In all, she had four birdies in a six-hole run from eighth to the 13th.

Earlier, Pranavi double-bogeyed the par-4 third and bogeyed the par-5 fourth to go eight-over for the tournament at that stage. The four birdies later on brought her back into the fight for the title, as she is now four-over 144.

Tvesa opened with a bogey on par-5 first, but recovered with a birdie on second. There were no more birdies and she dropped shots on seventh, 15th and 18th in her 73.