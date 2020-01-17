South Africa’s star pacer Kagiso Rabada has run into disciplinary issues once again and will miss the fourth and final Test against England next week after his celebrations after snatching England captain Joe Root’s wicket upset match officials.

Rabada has been fined 15% of his match fee by the International Cricket Council and has also received one demerit point after being found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during the first day of the 3rd Test match against England in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

The South African bowler was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the code, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his or her dismissal during an international match”.

The charge relates to Rabada’s actions following the dismissal of Joe Root. After the day’s play, Rabada admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

Rabada has now accumulated four demerit points in a 24 month period and as such will miss South Africa’s next Test match.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Rod Tucker and Bruce Oxenford and third umpire Joel Wilson as well as fourth umpire Allahudien Paleker.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

His previous three demerit points were accumulated as follows: