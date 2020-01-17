Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan joined the list of injured Indian players after a Pat Cummins short ball hit him on the rib cage while batting in the second One-Day International in Rajkot on Friday.

“Shikhar Dhawan got hit on the rib-cage on his right side. He will not be taking the field today. Yuzvendra Chahal is in as his substitute,” a BCCI media release stated.

Dhawan was hit off the second delivery of the 10th over of the Indian innings. He was in visible pain after completing a run and going down on his back on the pitch, needing treatment. But he carried on batting and scored 96 in India’s total of 340/6.

Incidentally, he was hit on the hand during the World Cup match against Australia and continued batting to make a match-winning century.

Dhawan was in great form in Rajkot, striking the ball cleanly during his stay in the middle.

India are already without Rishabh Pant who got hit on the head in the first ODI in Mumbai and is undergoing rehabilitation in Bengaluru as per concussion protocols.