Pro Hockey League, India vs Netherlands live: Can the hosts make a winning start to their campaign?
India kick off their campaign against world No 3 Netherlands at Bhubaneshwar.
The two teams will play two back-to-back matches. The second match will be played on Sunday.
Live updates
India opted out of the first edition of the Pro League and only managed to find a spot in the second edition after Pakistan was suspended by the world body for not playing their first three matches in the inaugural edition.
India will begin their campaign at home against world No 3 Netherlands and coach Graham Reid has already made it clear that he would use this event to tune up the national team for the Tokyo Olympics. With the team playing world champions Belgium followed by Australia next month, the coach would be keen to try as many players as he can to figure out his final squad for Tokyo.
The Indian team will welcome back midfielders Chinglensana Singh and Sumit, who were out with injuries, for the game against Netherlands and the coach will be keen to see how they fit in the system now.
India and Netherlands have faced-off 10 times since 2013 with the visitors having a slight advantage in the head to head record.