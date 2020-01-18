World championships bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth on Saturday said 2019 was a good year for him in terms of consistency and his next goal was to seal a Tokyo Olympics berth at the earliest.

Sai Praneeth, who won a bronze in the world championships at Basel in 2019, said apart from his performance at the worlds he had also played some good matches in the year gone by.

“2019 was a good year for me. I played some consistent badminton. Really happy with the way I played. Maybe towards the end in one or two tournaments I was not hundred per cent,” he said.

“The world championship is the highlight. Before that I played the Swiss (Open) final which changed things for me in the beginning of the year. I played some good matches and the confidence is always there when you play good matches,” he added.

The 27-year-old said his immediate target for 2020 was to seal the Tokyo Olympics berth.

“There are four more months for the qualification...still everybody is fighting for a place in the squad.

“For men’s singles within ourselves there is a very big competition I think. Till April the goal is to get selected. Then we have enough time to prepare. We have to be in top 16 for two players to qualify.

“We can’t plan the result, we can only plan the tournaments. If I play well I want to confirm my berth as soon as possible. That’s all I want to do,” the Hyderabad-based shuttler said ahead of the fifth season of Premier Badminton League which starts in Chennai on Monday.

Praneeth said he has enough experience to handle pressure of the qualification campaign.

“Last time I had a chance. This time I have a very good chance (to qualify) and this really gives me confidence. There will be some pressure. Pressure will always be there. I have enough experience to handle that pressure.

“I want to finish things as quick as possible,” said Praneeth, who will turn out for defending champion Bengaluru Raptors in the 2020 edition of PBL, said.