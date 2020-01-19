U-19 World Cup, India vs Sri Lanka live: Priyam Garg and Co asked to bat first by Lankans
Follow live updates from India’s tournament opener.
Live updates
1.07 pm: In Bengaluru, Aaron Finch has won the toss for the third time in this series but this time opted to bat first. Kohli more than happy to chase. We will keep you posted here about that match.
1.05 pm: TOSS NEWS! India will bat first.
1.00 pm: Hello and welcome to our U19 World Cup coverage and it is time for the boys in blue to begin their campaign!
Reigning champions India begin their campaign on Sunday against Group A rivals Sri Lanka, as they begin their bid for a record-extending fifth crown.
Paras Mhambrey’s men were an all-conquering force in 2019, winning the Under-19 Asia Cup in September and a Tri-Nations tournament with England and Bangladesh held on English soil.
They have not lost a bilateral series since the 2017 U19 World Cup, beating South Africa, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan away from home, while they beat Zimbabwe in their warm-up match by 23 runs thanks to half-centuries from Tilak Varma and captain Priyam Garg.
Sri Lanka and New Zealand are yet to win the tournament, although the Black Caps did finish runners-up in 1998 and have hosted the event three times, including in 2018.
Japan cannot be ruled out in a tight group. Eleven of their squad will be eligible for the 2022 U19 World Cup and their players will doubtless soak up plenty of experience from competing against established Test nations.
But for today, the focus will be India and Sri Lanka. Can Garg’s side lay down the marker?