Pro Hockey League, India vs Netherlands Live: Manpreet and Co eye second straight win
India started the tournament with an emphatic win but can they beat the same opponents twice in as many days
Live updates
Q2 underway: 13:00
And the first solid chance of the quarter goes to India. The Dutch looked like they had started better but it was Akashdeep who had a great chance, only to be denied by the Dutch keeper.
Q1 ends
India had the better chances but no side has a goal to show for their efforts. A short pause before they are thrust back into the action.
Q1: 3.00
Tight game. Both India and Netherlands are employing a high press. As we saw yesterday, a couple of minutes can decide the victory. India need to keep their concentration up.
Q1: 7.00
First PC for India but Rupinder, who scored two goals yesterday, goes just wide off the left post. India are certainly having the better of the chances so far. The Dutch are clearly on the back foot for now.
Q1: 8.00
Another miss for Lalit! He could have had two goals so far! Awkward bounce though. It remains 0-0. Bright start by India.
Q1: 11.00
A big miss for Lalit! Just unable to turn the ball towards the goal. He had the space but just wasn’t able guide it correctly. The Dutch goalkeeper did well to close the angle.
Q1: 13.30
Yesterday, the Dutch conceded in the first 15 seconds. They have already done better than that today.
The line-ups
Sreejesh gets a start for India. Netherlands’ Floris Wortelboer is absent following his shoulder injury in yesterday’s fixture.
Anthems done!
Here we go. The roar that greeted the end of the Indian anthem tells one about the kind of support India can expect.
‘Today is the final’
We were aiming to fight from everything yesterday… we played pretty well but the numbers were pretty even. If yesterday was the semi-final, today is the final: India coach Graham Reid.
Highlights from the first game
India put on a superb show in the first against the Dutch.
Too close to call
Little to choose between India and the Netherlands over the last 10 games.
16:15: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the second match of the FIH Pro League, once again featuring India and Netherlands. The hosts registered an emphatic win in the tournament opener, beating their opponents 5-2. Manpreet and Co were superb in the second half of the game, shutting down any hope of a comeback.
It was in the same venue where India’s hearts were broken in quarter-finals of the World Cup. It should be no surprise if there is another high-scoring contest in Bhubaneshwar. Under Graham Reid, the Indians have been more adventurous and thrive on creating pressure in the circle. Gurjant Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Mandeep and Lalit Upadhyay scored for the hosts in the first game.