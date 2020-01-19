Srinu Bugatha of Indian Army and defending champion Sudha Singh won the Mumbai Marathon’s Indian Elite men’s and women’s category respectively on Sunday.

Arjuna Awardee Sudha Singh clinched the title with a timing of 2h 45m 30s.

“My aim was for a hat-rick this year. The route was also good,” she said. “I attained my best timings last year but the climate was humid and hot, whereas the weather was more suitable this time. I want to thank my coach Bijendra Singh.”

Overall, Singh stood 10th in the marathon, which was won by Ethiopian Amane Beriso, clocking 2h 24m 51 seconds.

First time full marathon runner and Army man Srinu Bugatha finished first among Indian runners by clocking 2h 18m 44 seconds.

“I am thankful to my pacers for their help,” Bugatha said. “I am happy but I feel I would have clocked a better timing than this. My pace dropped at the last kilometre and I couldn’t make a proper recovery from that. Regardless, I am looking forward to performing better in my upcoming marathons.”

Bugatha’s overall ranking stood at 13th, with a gap of 10 minutes 35 seconds between him and Derara Hurisa, the winner of the International Elite Full Marathon.

Sher Singh, who was participating for the first time in the Mumbai Marathon, finished second clocking a timing of 2h 24m.

“I started the race with Bugatha and kept my pace along with him steadily till 35 kilometres after which I slowed down,” Sher Singh said. “The route was good but the weather was quite humid.”

Durga Bahadur Budha, also from the Army, finished third with a timing of 2h 24m 03s among Indian runners.

“At present, I’m not practicing for marathons regularly,” he said. “Mostly the only form of training I do is my army training. Also, an injurykept me away from the marathon scene last year. So, I am personally happy with my timings.”

Among Indian runners, Jyoti Gawate emerged runner-up clocking a timing of 2h 49m 14s, while Shyamali Singh from West Bengal attained the third position with a timing of 2h 58m 44s.

Sudha Singh and Jyoti Gawate ran together till the 30 km mark, post which Sudha Singh took the lead.

Meanwhile, in the women’s elite half marathon, Parul Chaudhary finished winner, breaking the course record by clocking 1h 15m 37 secs.

Aarti Patil and Monika Athare secured second and third positions with timings of 1h 18m 03 secs and 1h 18m 33 secs respectively.

Chaudhary pocketed an additional Rs 1.50 lakh bonus amount as course record jackpot.

In the men’s elite half marathon, Tirtha Pun emerged winner, finishing the race in 1h 05m 39 secs.

Securing the runner-up position was Man Singh, clocking a timing of 1h 06m 06 secs, while Balliappa AB finished third with the timing of 1h 07m 11 secs.