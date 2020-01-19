Set to join the Indian Super League bandwagon from the next season, Mohun Bagan prevailed 2-1 against arch-rivals East Bengal in a thrilling I-League derby in Kolkata on Sunday.

Joseba Beitia (18th) and Baba Dawara (65th) struck on either side of the break as Mohun Bagan put up a solid display both in the attack and defence to grab three points, consolidating their position atop the table.

They now have 17 points from eight matches, six clear of second-placed Punjab FC.

A lackluster East Bengal reduced the margin through Marcos Jimenez (72nd). They were unlucky when Juan Mera’s 30-yard shot bounced off the crosspiece as they suffered a third defeat in a row to be on eight points from seven matches.

With Mohun Bagan announcing their merger with two-time ISL champions ATK, this was the penultimate derby in the I-League era.

And Mohun Bagan made it special, winning their first derby since January 21, 2018 – a 2-0 win in I-League. Since then Mohun Bagan had failed to win from four matches, including two in I-League.

There was a massive turnout with 63,756 fans attending the match.

Crowds poured in hours before the start, holding placards and chanting the team slogans, making it a festive atmosphere at the iconic venue which will host the final I-league derby on March 15.