Former India U-19 World Cup-winning hero Manjot Kalra’s one season ban from all forms of cricket on allegations of age-fudging was overturned by new Delhi and Districts Cricket Association Ombudsman Justice (Retd) Deepak Verma, who passed an interim order on Sunday.

Kalra was banned from Ranji Trophy as well as U-23 tournaments on a complaint filed by former Delhi captain Kirti Azad’s faction, alleging that the left-handed opener has fudged his age since the U-16 level.

The former DDCA Ombudsman Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed had passed an order on the final day of his tenure that Kalra will be suspended from playing all forms of cricket, including club cricket.

However Justice Verma passed an order which states, “In view of facts and circumstances, order dated 16.12.2019 deserves to be modified to the extent that without furnishing any undertaking by Manjot Kalra, he will be allowed to participate for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy and all other open age group category matches until further orders.”

The order is an interim one and the Ombudsman directed DDCA Apex Council shall “independently examine the case of Manjot Kalra on merits and submit its report to the Ombudsman, which is pre-requisite condition to take cognizance of the allegations as has been levelled against him by the Complainant.”