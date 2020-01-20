A sparkling century by Rohit Sharma and some inspired bowling helped India to a series-clinching seven-wicket win over Australia in the third one-day international on Sunday.
Sharma made 119 and put on a key 137-run second-wicket stand with skipper Virat Kohli, who made 89, as India chased down their target of 287 in 47.3 overs in Bangalore.
The hosts fought back in the series after a 10-wicket drubbing in the opening game to go past the Aaron Finch-led tourists 2-1.
“We lost the last three in the last series (in 2019), and coming back and winning the last two games after losing the first one, is very satisfying,” said Kohli, whose side lost to Australia 2-3 at home last year.
“2020 has been wonderful, and we just want to go onwards and upwards. Great for the team.”
