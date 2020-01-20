The crime branch of Delhi Police on Sunday busted a betting racket in the capital, arresting 11 people from the spot. The bets were mostly placed on the India-Australia third one-day international which was being played in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The crime branch also recovered 70 mobile phones, two televisions and seven laptops from the spot. They also recovered registers from the scene.

According to ANI, bets worth Rs two crore were placed on the India-Australia match which was won by India by seven wickets.

India claimed the series 2-1 after winning the third ODI. India had lost the first ODI against Australia by 10 wickets before bouncing back to win the second game and then the third on Sunday.

Sports betting is illegal in India and is only allowed for horse racing. The Law Commission of India last year has also said to not legalise sports betting in India.