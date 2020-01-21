ICC Under-19 World Cup, India vs Japan live: Kartik Tyagi dismisses Japan captain Marcus Thurgate
Follow this blog for updates from India’s second match of the tournament.
Live updates
4.3: WICKET!!!! There you go, Kartik Tyagi strikes early.
That’s the benefit of sticking to the basics. Tyagi lands one full on the stumps at pace and Japan captain Thurgate plays around it. Bowled. Out for 1. Japan 5/1.
After 4 overs, Japan 5/0 (Thurgate 1, Noguchi 1)
Another over where an India quick is perhaps trying too hard to get the breakthrough. India will be better off sticking to basics. Akash Singh starts over the wicket then around the wicket but the stumps are not being targeted enough. Finishes the over with a bouncer. It’s a maiden.
Japan 5/0 (3 overs)
A bit wild from Tyagi. A few outside the off-stump, then a wide down the leg-side and then a few that just went through the batsman. Unpredictable for now. Still finding his bearings or maybe trying too hard to.
Japan 4/0 (2 overs)
First runs off the bat. Noguchi gets off the mark with a single. Aggressive field being set by India and left-armer Akash is getting the ball to come back into the right-hander.
Japan 1/0 (1 over)
Thurgate and Noguchi are out to open the innings for Japan – the first order of the day will be to just spend time in the middle. One wide to start things off.
1.21 pm: The confirmation of the playing XIs. Opener Divyaansh Saxena, Shubhang Hegde and Sushant Mishra are out of the XI. Kumar Kushagra, Shashwat Rawat and Vidyadhar Patil come in. Japan are unchanged from the match against NZ.
1.18 pm: Garg says at the toss that his team wanted to make the most of the moisture. India have made three changes.
It doesn’t get better for us says Japan captain Marcus Thurgate. Here’s their story:
1.08 pm: We will confirm the playing XIs shortly. In the meantime, here’s round-up of how Garg and Co fared against Sri Lanka.
How Indian players fared in the first match of the tournament. Read here.
1.04 pm: The toss is news is in. Priyam Garg has opted to bowl in Bloemfontein.
1.00 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Under-19 World Cup, as India take on Japan in their second match of Group A. Yes, you read that right. It’s Japan at the cricket world cup!
Defending champions India got their ICC U19 Cricket World Cup title defence off to a perfect start with an impressive 90-run win over Sri Lanka in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Siddhesh Veer was the standout as his unbeaten 44 off 27 balls helped set a challenging target of 297 for four, before he was one of three Indian bowlers to take two wickets as Sri Lanka were dismissed for 207.
Half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal, captain Priyam Garg and Dhruv Jurel helped India post a commanding 297 for four, before two wickets apiece from Akash Singh, Siddhesh Veer and Ravi Bishnoi proved crucial in dismissing their sub-continent compatriots.
Victory sends India straight to the top of Group A in what they will hope is the start of a successful quest to claim a record-extending fifth ICC U19 Cricket World Cup title.
Meanwhile, Japan’s first match against New Zealand was washed out due to rain.
Toss update shortly.