Senior India pacer Ishant Sharma is ruled out of the upcoming Test series of New Zealand after sustaining an ankle tear during a Ranji Trophy game in New Delhi.

Ishant, playing for Delhi, had twisted his ankle on his follow-through while bowling against Vidarbha in a Ranji Trophy game. The Test series against New Zealand is scheduled to start from February 21 in Wellington.

Senior India pacer Ishant Sharma ruled out of next month's two-Test series in New Zealand due to an ankle injury. #INDvsNZ#IshantSharma — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 21, 2020

“The MRI report has come. Luckily there is no fracture. There is an ankle tear. The moment he is in a position to walk, he will travel to NCA,” a senior DDCA official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

While there are reports that Ishant might have had a Grade 3 tear, which can rule him out for more than a month, the BCCI will only confirm it after their own set of tests.

“It’s a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in BCCI as we will again do his MRI to ascertain the degree of tear and decide on his rehabilitation,” a BCCI source said.

Navdeep Saini will be the replacement for the 96-Test veteran.