Defending champions India outclassed newcomers Japan by 10 wickets and 45.1 overs to spare in their second match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020, in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

Opting to field first, India bowled out Japan for just 41 runs in 22.5 overs with leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi taking four wickets. It is the joint-third lowest total in the tournament’s history. All four bowlers used by captain Priyam Garg chipped in with wickets.

No Japan batsman managed to cross 7 runs but India conceded 18 extras, in the innings with the problem of bowling wides persisting for the four-time champions.

India’s bowling card: Kartik Tyagi: 3/10 in 6 overs Akash Singh: 2/11 in 4.5 overs Ravi Bishnoi: 4/5 in 8 overs Vidyadhar Patil: 1/8 in 4 overs

Later, India needed just 4.5 overs to complete formalities with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kumar Kushagra remaining unbeaten on 29 and 13 respectively. With the threat of rain around, India wasted no time in overhauling the target as they sit comfortably on top of Group A.

In their tournament-opener on Sunday, India had beaten Sri Lanka by 90 runs.

The boys in blue now take on New Zealand in the third and final group match, to be played on Friday. A quarter-final all but assured, India will now hope to top the group.

Bishnoi, who picked up his four wickets without conceding a run early on in his spell, was declared the player of the match.

Brief Scores: India Under 19 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 29*, Kumar Kushagra 13*) beat Japan Under 19 41 all out (Shu Noguchi 7, Kento Dobell 7; Ravi Bishnoi 4/5, Kartik Tyagi 3/10) by 10 wickets