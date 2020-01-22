Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic weathered a testing second set and breezy conditions to crush Japanese wildcard Tatsuma Ito and reach the Australian Open third round Wednesday.

The Serbian star gave up just seven games against the world number 146 in the 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 romp on Rod Laver Arena which lasted 95 minutes.

His reward is a clash against another Japanese, Yoshihito Nishioka, who beat Britain’s Dan Evans in three sets.

Meanwhile, Sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas got a free ride into the third round when German opponent Philipp Kohlschreiber pulled out injured.

The Greek star, who dropped just five games in his opening clash against Italian Salvatore Caruso, will play big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic who beat Christian Garin 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Former Australian Open finalist Marin Cilic, who is unseeded this year, was made to battle against 21st seed Paire. The Croatian prevailed in the fifth set match tiebreak to win 6-2, 6-7(6) 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 [10-3].

Djokovic is cruise control

It was Djokovic’s 70th match win at Melbourne Park to only eight defeats, but one of those defeats was against a wildcard – Denis Istomin – in the second round three years ago.

With that in mind, he came out with all guns blazing, racing through the first set in just 22 minutes.

The 32-year-old dropped a set in a tough opening clash on Monday against German Jan-Lennard Struff, and against the odds Ito pressed hard to level the match in the second set.

The experienced Japanese, bidding to reach a Grand Slam third round for the first time, cut down on his error rate to push Djokovic around the court and get into the rallies.

But the Serb inevitably got the break he was chasing in game nine when Ito fluffed a forehand and he quickly served it out, blasting down an ace to go two sets ahead.

Djokovic, bidding for a 17th Grand Slam title, had never lost a Slam match to a player ranked as low as Ito and the Japanese couldn’t sustain his level, leaking errors as the world number two galloped to the finish line.

He is now on an eight-match win streak after leading Serbia to the ATP Cup title in Sydney ahead of the first Major of the year.

Results

2nd round

Sam Querrey (USA) bt Ricardas Berankis (LTU) 7-6 (7/2), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

Guido Pella (ARG x22) bt Gregoire Barrere (FRA) 6-1, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Marton Fucsovics (HUN) bt Jannik Sinner (ITA) 6-4, 6-4, 6-3

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x6) bt Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) retired

Marin Cilic (CRO) bt Benoit Paire (FRA x21) 6-2, 6-7 (6/8), 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (10/3)

Diego Schwartzman (ARG x14) bt Alejandro Davidovich (ESP) 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) bt Daniel Evans (GBR x30) 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

Novak Djokovic (SRB x2) bt Tatsuma Ito (JPN) 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

With AFP Inputs